A worker scales the clifface while another in a skid-steer removes fallen rock from a section under work on Highway 97 between Kaleden and Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Expect delays and road closures on Highway 97 south of Penticton

Multiple projects are underway around the community of Kaleden

Several projects on Highway 97 are causing delays for the next coming weeks.

Work is well underway to improve safety at the intersection with Highway 3A, with new concrete lane dividers already poured.

The revised intersection now includes a merge lane for people turning north onto Highway 97 towards Penticton off of 3A.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Peter Bros. awarded contract to fix dangerous Highway 97-3A corridor

Work on the junction area is expected to be completed by the end of October.

On the other side of Kaleden, work is underway on stabilizing the slopes in the Kruger Hill Zone.

That project will see closures for around 20 minutes at various times during the day until the work is completed by late November.

The entire project includes 2,700 square-metres of rock scaling, 156 metres of rock bolting, 40 cubic metres of shotcrete applied to the slope along with 2,700 square metres of mesh installed.

According to the provincial government’s signage, the work is expected to cost $500,000.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Previous story
Changes to Kitimat skyline on the horizon as LNG terminal comes online
Next story
UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions expected for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass this weekend. (File photo)
First snow of the season forecasted for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Revelstoke Football Team, 1900. Jack Purvis, mentioned in the story from 1902, is the 2nd from the right in the top row. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 752)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 20

Will McPhee likes to read and draw in his free time. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Meet the captain: Will McPhee looks ahead to role as leader with Revelstoke Grizzlies

Election signs in downtown Revelstoke ahead of the polls closing. (Zac Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Votes: The election by the numbers