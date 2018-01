Winter maintenance will be taking place at Three Valley Gap from 10 p.m. this evening to 4 a.m. tomorrow morning

Expect delays this evening if travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC reports to expect 20 minute delays.

