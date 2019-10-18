Expect rain for the rest of the day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Showers. Snow level 1,100 metres rising to 1,400 metres near noon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of rain. Snow level lowering to 900 metres near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions:

Airport Way in Revelstoke: Tree pruning between Sunnyside Rd. and Westerburg Rd. from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays.

East on Highway 1 to Golden: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. From 7 a.m.-5 p.m. expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Jumping Creek Rd and MacDonald Showshed. From 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily expect minor delays.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. and rock scaling. Speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone. Expect 20 minute delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

West on Highway 1 to Sicamous: Avalanche control work planned between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge on Wed. Oct. 23. Road to be closed intermittently from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd. Lane closures in effect in both directions. Shoulder grading on four lane highway.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned construction.

For more information see DriveBC.

