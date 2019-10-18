Expect rain today and tonight. (Photo - Capital News)

Expect rain for the rest of the day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Showers. Snow level 1,100 metres rising to 1,400 metres near noon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of rain. Snow level lowering to 900 metres near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

READ MORE: YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Road conditions:

Airport Way in Revelstoke: Tree pruning between Sunnyside Rd. and Westerburg Rd. from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays.

East on Highway 1 to Golden: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. From 7 a.m.-5 p.m. expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Jumping Creek Rd and MacDonald Showshed. From 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily expect minor delays.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. and rock scaling. Speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone. Expect 20 minute delays.

READ MORE: Revelstoke elementary students cast votes in mock election

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

West on Highway 1 to Sicamous: Avalanche control work planned between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge on Wed. Oct. 23. Road to be closed intermittently from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd. Lane closures in effect in both directions. Shoulder grading on four lane highway.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned construction.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Two years later, City of Fernie remembers

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man arrested with meat cleaver pleads not guilty to cop assault
Next story
Regional district approves proposed Revelstoke adventure park

Just Posted

Province funding $6.5 million for caribou habitat restoration

The money is available through applications for the next three years

Regional district approves proposed Revelstoke adventure park

Ammendments to the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw were needed

Expect rain for the rest of the day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Showers. Snow level 1,100 metres rising to… Continue reading

Revelstoke engineering firm offering radon testing in support of library fundraiser

Pay $80 for the test kit and $40 will go to the RevLab project

Revelstoke elementary students cast votes in mock election

Begbie View and Arrow Heights Elementary took part in the vote

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

COLUMN: Province’s hot springs are a gift from nature

What a joy to watch someone slip into the springs and see the stress and strain melt from their face

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

Famous Forgeries displayed by Okanagan Artists of Canada

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Most Read