Police are looking to speak with the motorist who picked up the bike

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Kelowna RCMP are on the hunt for the person who picked up a rather expensive item off of Highway 97, last Thursday.

Police were contacted by a woman who said she was driving on the highway about 7:45 p.m. on June 13, when her bike fell off the back of her moving vehicle at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street.

According to a witness at the scene, another motorist stopped their vehicle, scooped the $4,000 bike and drove away.

RCMP continue to investigate, as they continue their search for the woman’s white and turquoise 21 speed Cannondale bike, bearing Serial Number GM73935.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Cst. Robyn Boffy of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Bear spray attack in broad daylight results in arrest of Lake Country man

READ MORE: Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport
Next story
Time to reduce water use says water board

Just Posted

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Honouring ancestors through art

Jenn Ashton’s art will be featured at the next exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

City hires new by-law officer, in process of recruiting another

Revesltoke city staff currently hiring in several departments

Sunshine is back in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 16

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

Most Read