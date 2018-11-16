Expert to speak on extinction of species and humanity’s peril in Kelowna

The steel mills on the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

UBC Okanagan is hosting a global-change expert who will discuss the extinction of species and humanity’s peril next week.

Conservation ecologist Corey Bradshaw, professor at Flinders University, comes from an eclectic background. Growing up as the son of a trapper in Canada, he had the opportunity to form a unique view of the environment. From his childhood experiences, he learned that without intact environmental functions, precious resources quickly degrade or disappear. This appreciation of natural processes later led him into academia and the pursuit of reducing the rate of the extinction crisis, according to a UBCO news release.

RELATED: One Okanagan council is starting to consider their effect on the environment

He is now based at Flinders University in Australia and has a vibrant research lab where he applies quantitative skills to everything from conservation ecology, climate change, energy provision, human population trends, ecosystem services, sustainable agriculture, human health, palaeoecology, carbon-based conservation initiatives and restoration techniques.

This event, sponsored by the UBC Okanagan Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience and Ecosystem Services, is free and open to the public and will take place Nov. 20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

For more information contact: carolina.restrepo@ubc.ca.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.