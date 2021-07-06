Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard
Next story
Cast in bronze, then into Victoria’s Inner Harbour: So who was James Cook?

Just Posted

Whatsuprevy.ca aims to be a place for people to go an find all of the food and drink specials in Revelstoke in once convenient location. It was created by Brendan Watt. (Contributed)
New website aims to put all Revelstoke dining specials in one place

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

A provincial watercraft inspector inspects a boat at the Golden Watercraft Inspection Station. (Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society image)
Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels

A map of the fire activity in Glacier National Park, as of July 6, 2021. (Parks Canada)
Lightning strikes start fires in Glacier National Park