Explosive fire sparked at Vernon townhome

A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Emergency crews are investigating a late night fire at a Harwood-area townhouse Monday night.

Fire was seen coming from the 20th Avenue complex around 11 p.m. July 18, after a reported explosion.

A witness first on scene said she knocked on all the doors in the unit but no one came out.

Glass was strewn across the road along with debris.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

