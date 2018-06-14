Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Soft drinks are exempted from provincial sales tax along with other grocery store items. (Wikimedia Commons)

A B.C. government tax fairness advisory panel has recommended extending provincial sales tax to all non-alcoholic beverages except for milk and plain water.

The task force, set up to look at alternatives to Medical Services Plan premiums, also recommends eliminating the homeowner grant and replacing it with a refundable tax credit.

The report, completed in March, was released Thursday by the finance ministry without comment on the recommendations. It says soft drinks should never have been exempted from PST along with the rest of foods, because they have little nutritional value.

more to come…