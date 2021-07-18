According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored after extensive outage in Revelstoke area

The power has been out since 4:21 p.m.

UPDATE-6:45 p.m.-July 18

Power has been restored in the Revelstoke area after a power outage around 4:20 p.m. this evening, July 18.

According to BC Hydro’s website 5,301 users in Revelstoke, Rogers Pass, Shelter Bay and Trout Lake, and surrounding areas were without power for just over two hours. There was a problem with a transmission line.

This outage also affected communities in the Okanagan, including Coldstream, Enderby, Lake Country, Salmon Arm, Spallumcheen, Vernon and the surrounding areas totalling 41,000 customers.

Mary Anne Coules, spokesperson for BC Hydro, said crews were not able to confirm the cause of the outage but believe it may have been smoke-related.

5 p.m.-July 18

A power outage in Revelstoke appears to extend south to Shelter Bay and East to Glacier National Park, according to the BC Hydro outage map.

According to the website, the outage occurred at 4:21 p.m. and is caused by a “transmission circuit failure.” A crew has been assigned to the incident.

The Revelstoke Review has inquired for more information.

power outagesRevelstoke

Previous story
One person taken by air ambulance to hospital after crash north of Vernon

Just Posted

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored after extensive outage in Revelstoke area

Revelstoke High School in 1915. The building in the background was Central Elementary School. Revelstoke High School was later used as Mountain View Elementary. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 159)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 15

A view of the backcountry from Toad Mountain. Photo: Submitted
B.C. ‘Backcountry closures’ explained

Okanagan Lake water level manager Shaun Reimer at the Penticton dam regulating the water release from Okanagan Lake further south into the Okanagan Valley watershed. (OBWB photo)
Water security a B.C. economic driver