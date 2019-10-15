Curtis Sagmoen, 38, has been accused of threatening a sex worker at gunpoint while wearing a mask in a 2017 incident. (RCMP)

Extra week added to Sagmoen trial

Pre-trial conference Tuesday sees trial proper date pushed back to Dec. 2

Additional court time was alloted Tuesday to deal with the high-profile case of Curtis Sagmoen.

Sagmoen is accused of threatening a sex worker with a shotgun while wearing a mask in August 2017 in Falkland. He has been charged with uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance. Sagmoen pleaded not guilty on all five counts on Sept. 9.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin Dec. 9 and last two weeks.

An extra week has been added, bumping the trial start date back to Dec. 2.

An additional pre-trial conference is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24. Sagmoen declined to appear (via video) for the conference.

