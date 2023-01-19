The exhibit has been on display since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and its run has been extended to Apr. 2. (Photo/Kelowna Museums Society)

The exhibit has been on display since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and its run has been extended to Apr. 2. (Photo/Kelowna Museums Society)

Extraordinary life of Chief Dan George reflected in Okanagan museum exhibit

Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist is on loan from the Museum and Archives of North Vancouver

A special exhibit celebrating the life of Tsleil-Waututh Chief Dan George has been extended at Okanagan Heritage Museum.

‘Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist’ is on loan from the Museum and Archives of North Vancouver.

It has been on display since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and its run has been extended to April 2.

George (born Geswanouth Slahoot) was a longshoreman, actor, musician, lecturer, poet, activist, environmentalist, and First Nations leader.

He was raised on the Burrard Indian Reserve #3, the son of Hereditary Chief George Sla-holt.

Chief George began his acting career later in life during the 1960s and 1970s. He appeared in many television, movie and stage productions where he worked to promote a better understanding of First Nations people.

The Chief was nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 71 for his work alongside Dustin Hoffman in the film Little Big Man.

He also helped foster renewed interest in Indigenous rights with his iconic “Lament for Confederation” speech in 1967 during Canada’s Centenary.

While it is focused on George, the exhibit also delves into significant events in the First Nations rights movement in B.C. and Canada. Visitors to the exhibition will learn about other key individuals, such as Frank Calder, in the Indigenous rights movement.

“The exhibit features a wide variety of inspiring activists and leaders, focusing on Chief Dan George, who is so fondly remembered,” said Linda Digby, Kelowna Museums Society executive director.

The society will also be hosting a tour of the exhibit on Feb. 22. Tickets and more information can be found on the museum’s website.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitFirst NationsKelownaMuseum

Previous story
Princeton loses a patriarch; celebrates the life of Bob McIvor
Next story
Sign denying status cards as ‘suitable’ ID at Port Hardy liquor store sparks uproar

Just Posted

The community of Trout Lake, circa 1905, showing the branch store of C.B. Hume. Hume’s main department store was in Revelstoke, with branch stores at Trout Lake and Arrowhead. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1101)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 19

Marty Schaffer leads a group in the backcountry. (Max Vidricaire)
How the snowpack in Revelstoke’s backcountry is affecting business

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz sitting down for a one-on-one. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Debt, property assessments, and snow clearing with Mayor Sulz

(@whoacity/Twitter)
Morning Start: Formosan clouded leopard