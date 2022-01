A snowboarder glides under a chairlift at the Big White Ski Resort (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Big White declared an extreme powder alert this morning.

The local ski resort got a dump of 20cms of snow over the last 24hrs, bringing the snow base up to a total of 165cms.

Visibility may be limited but those who brave the conditions will be rewarded with one of the most lucrative powder days so far this season.

