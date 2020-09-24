Fabrication lab, offices and new washrooms coming to Revelstoke’s Business and Visitor Information Centre

A $500,000 renovation to the Business and Visitor Information Centre has been approved by Revelstoke City Council.
On the main floor of the building, accessible bathrooms will be constructed. In order to compensate for lost office space in that area, the currently unused half of the second floor, across from Community Futures, will be developed into a combination office, meeting and programming space as well as a fabrication lab.
The entirety of the funds for the project are coming from Resort Municipality Initiative funds, a Rural Dividend grant and the Economic Opportunity Fund.
The contract was awarded to Jordan Cochrane Construction for the amount of $527,000. The contractor listed Revelstoke Plumbing & Heating, Canyon Industrial Electric, Lortap Revelstoke and Cameron’s Drywall as potential subcontractors.
Since first proposed, the project has changed a lot to accommodate the development of sustainable tourism practices as well as the allow for the effective collaboration with the community, tourists and other stakeholders, said Ingrid Brohn, director of development services.
She added that because of the impact of the pandemic on businesses in the community it is important to be able to offer programming in the upstairs space.
The concept plans include three additional bathroom stalls on the bottom floor as well as, four offices, a meeting room a seating and lounge area and the fabrication lab on the second floor.
The fabrication lab will be technical prototyping facility that will stimulate entrepreneurs, youth, women and local businesses to develop and commercialize new marketable products through better access to digital manufacturing technologies and tools.
