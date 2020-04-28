The suspect damaged the area around the ATM and fled the scene.

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

An attempted break-in took place at the Scotiabank on Highway 33 in Rutland, about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

It appears an unknown person tried to enter the bank without success. The siding was ripped off the wall and a small hole was made above the night deposit box in the bank’s foyer.

The hole was too small for anyone to enter the building. An alarm was triggered but no money was stolen according to an employee of the bank.

The night deposit safe was not entered and workers were patching the hole, Tuesday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

