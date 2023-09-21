Fake police scam poses as Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line

“The scammer are clearly using some sort of caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate the police”

Kelowna police are warning the public about a phone scam involving the RCMP’s non-emergency phone number.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Kelowna RCMP received a report from a resident who stated they received a call from 250-250-0311. They stated the caller advised them there was a warrant out for their arrest and then asked for their personal information including full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license number and some banking information.

After realizing it was a scam phone call, the resident hung up the phone. A few moments later, the resident received several phone calls from 250-762-3300, which is the Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency telephone line. The resident never answered and the phone would ring through to voicemail, leaving a recording of white noise.

“The scammer(s) are clearly using some sort of caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate the police. In some cases an officer could in fact call someone to say they have a warrant but would never ask for this type of corroborating information, especially banking info” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “Fortunately, this person realized something was suspicious, ceased communications immediately and phoned the real police.”

The RCMP would like to remind anyone who may have been victim to a scam attempt to contact Equifax at 1-800-525-6285, Trans Union at 1-800-888-4213, and to report the matter to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501).

