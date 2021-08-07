The White Rock Lake fire near Falkland has seen hundreds of residents evacuated. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The White Rock Lake fire near Falkland has seen hundreds of residents evacuated. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Falkland residents given window to enter evacuation order area for essential reasons

Returning to retrieve possessions is not a good reason for temporary access and it will be denied

Falkland residents who have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire will have a brief window to return to their homes for essential reasons today (Aug. 7).

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced that BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Falkland residents can go back to their properties between 4 and 7 p.m.

Essential reasons to return include feeding livestock, maintaining critical infrastructure or picking up pets.

People who have an essential reason to return to the area will need a temporary access permit, which can be obtained by clicking this link and filling out the form.

If a request to return is accepted, an email will be sent back that can be shown at the checkpoint to be allowed in. No entry will be granted without an email.

The CSRD reminds the public that returning to retrieve possessions is not a good reason for temporary access and it will be denied.

It stressed the public must be out of the evacuation order area by 7 p.m.

Read more: UPDATE: Evac alerts due to White Rock Lake wildfire rescinded for Coldstream, RDNO properties, partially for Vernon

Read more: North Okanagan hotel manager asks non-essential travellers to reconsider travel dates due to wildfires

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees can park RVs at these 3 Vernon schools

Just Posted

Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. (@maureenshenher2/Twitter)
Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

Creek flows are so low that fish are dying in the shallow water. (Okanagan Nation Alliance)
Low flows, high temperatures killing fish in Okanagan creeks

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

Iva Geddes-McNab and Carlene Hotomoni are walking to Kamloops in honour of the 215 children whose graves were found at the residential school near Kamloops. Hotomoni started in Regina while Geddes-McNab started near Medicine Hat. (Photo via Facebook)
‘We are on a mission’: Indigenous women walking to Kamloops in honour of residential school victims