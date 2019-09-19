Falkland resident Bjorn Collnes was last Sept. 9 travelling to Kamloops and his van was recovered in Westwold. (RCMP photo)

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

The disappearance of a Falkland senior last week has Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP pleading for public assistance.

Bjorn Collnes was last seen Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:30 a.m., while travelling en route from Falkland to Kamloops on Highway 97.

Collnes was driving a brown mini-van, which was recovered by police on Sept. 12, west of Westwold. Extensive ground and air searches have taken place.

RCMP are hoping someone may have dash camera footage of Collnes, 72, on the side of the highway.

“At this time we are very concerned about Mr. Collnes’ well-being,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Collnes is diabetic and believed to have only enough medication to have lasted him until Sept. 14.

“At this time we’re not considering this file suspicious or suspect foul play at this time,” Brett said.

A blue bike, which is powered by a small motor on the back, is also missing from the minivan, although all of Collnes’ belongings were found in the van.

“According to family and friends, he’s not an outdoor enthusiast, he’s not a mountain biker,” Brett said, noting he may be able to cover a great distance with a gas-powered engine.

RCMP are also considering bringing in extra resources to assist in the investigation.

“We may look at deploying the under water recovery team to go into Monte Lake,” Brett said.

Collnes is described as a Caucasian male with blue eyes, brown hair, standing five-foot-seven.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson T-shirt, gray and black camouflage shorts with brown running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collnes is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters
Next story
Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

‘We think the democratic process is eroding’: Czech family visit Revelstoke promoting new voting method

In the Janeček voting method, voters can cast both positive and negative multiple votes

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

The event took place in Kelowna Sept. 10-14

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

VIDEO: Tempers flare during Sagmoen’s police interview

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

B.C. health minister announces urgent care centre for Central Okanagan residents

The Kelowna-based health centre will support about 63,000 patient visits per year

EDITORIAL: Past actions haunt candidates

Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer dogged by incidents from earlier years

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read