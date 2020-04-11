The Falkland Stampede has been postponed to Aug. 28-30 due the the COVID-19 pandemic. (Paul Wright photo)

Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

The Falkland Stampede has been postponed to late August due to COVID-19.

The 102nd annual event was set to kick off in May but is now scheduled for Aug. 28-30, organizers announced Friday, April 10.

“This change brings something new to Falkland, a rodeo under the lights,” organizers said.

The stampede will begin with an evening performance followed by a dance on Friday, Aug. 28. Daytime performances will take place Aug. 29 and 30 along with the traditional Sunday parade.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to have a rodeo by the end of August but obviously it can change,” said rodeo manager Melissa Seaman. “It’s definitely changing every day, so it’s hard to say.”

Seaman estimates about the volunteer-run stampede is attended by about 5,000 people every year.

“The world is experiencing a wild ride right now – we will all get through this together!” the stampede said in a Facebook post in March.

One of Canada’s oldest consecutive rodeos, the Falkland Stampede first started in 1919, near the end of the First World War.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long weekend vacationers flood to rural Princeton, cause stir for government, RCMP
Next story
B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

Just Posted

COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

From logs to learning

Linn Allain has worked her way up the job ladder at mill to the sought after position of sawyer

Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

The online class is scheduled for April 20

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Changes to consumer demand from pandemic have left thousands of litres of B.C. milk being dumped

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Long weekend vacationers flood to rural Princeton, cause stir for government, RCMP

RDOS director says local government’s hands are tied; “This is provincial issue”

Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

The RCMP are asking anybody who had contact with Brandon Malkinson since March 25 to call them.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

Most Read