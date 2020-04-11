Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

The Falkland Stampede has been postponed to Aug. 28-30 due the the COVID-19 pandemic. (Paul Wright photo)

The Falkland Stampede has been postponed to late August due to COVID-19.

The 102nd annual event was set to kick off in May but is now scheduled for Aug. 28-30, organizers announced Friday, April 10.

“This change brings something new to Falkland, a rodeo under the lights,” organizers said.

The stampede will begin with an evening performance followed by a dance on Friday, Aug. 28. Daytime performances will take place Aug. 29 and 30 along with the traditional Sunday parade.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to have a rodeo by the end of August but obviously it can change,” said rodeo manager Melissa Seaman. “It’s definitely changing every day, so it’s hard to say.”

Seaman estimates about the volunteer-run stampede is attended by about 5,000 people every year.

“The world is experiencing a wild ride right now – we will all get through this together!” the stampede said in a Facebook post in March.

One of Canada’s oldest consecutive rodeos, the Falkland Stampede first started in 1919, near the end of the First World War.

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus