BC Highway Patrol Falkland officers stopped this SUV going 146 km/h on Highway 97 Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Facebook)

BC Highway Patrol Falkland officers stopped this SUV going 146 km/h on Highway 97 Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Facebook)

Falkland SUV impounded for excessive speeding on ‘extremely icy’ highway with bald tires

The driver was caught going 146 km/h on Highway 97

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are making an example out of an excessive speeder taken off the roads Wednesday morning.

The driver of a Mercedes SUV was going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit when Falkland officers stopped the vehicle Jan. 11.

The vehicle was travelling at 146 km/h on Highway 97 on “extremely icy roads,” the RCMP said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Not only that, the vehicle had nearly bald tires.

“On top of the fines, the driver will have seven days without their vehicle to reflect on how risky and dangerous this is,” the post reads.

“Please slow down and adjust your driving to conditions.”

A picture accompanying the post shows the vehicle being towed away from the scene.

READ MORE: ‘I thought, I’m dead’: Man struck by bus in downtown Vernon

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingNorth Okanagan Regional Districtspeed limitsVernon

Previous story
UPDATE: Pepper spray incident at Kelowna mall shuts down food court, again
Next story
The lost luggage saga: Kelowna visitor’s bag still missing 16 days later

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: CP opens the doors to their new staff accommodations in Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sleeping in space

Salmon Arm Snowblazers volunteers work to clear the sledding trails after trees have fallen and blocked the trails due to heavy snow buildup. (Contributed)
Avalanche concerns low for Shuswap snowmobile clubs, warm weather brings other challenges

Rob Bunchanan (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Cartoons are back: Rob Buchanan’s return to the Revelstoke Review