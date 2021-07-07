Fortis BC’s outage map shows the outage focused around Raymer Road, where trees fell earlier in the day. (Contributed/Fortis BC)

Falling trees cause power outage in Kelowna

More than 400 homes were without power around 2 p.m., most restored

Several homes in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area are without power after trees fell across power lines in the area.

More than 400 homes were without power around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (July 7), but as of 3 p.m., only around 80 homes are affected, according to Fortis BC’s outage map.

Crews are on scene but Fortis currently has no estimate as to when the power will be restored.

