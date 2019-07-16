False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

Princeton RCMP breathed a sigh of relief, momentarily, when they discovered a suspected “dead body” wrapped in a tarp was merely a life-like sex doll missing its head.

This discovery, made at Manning Park July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins, as well as the head from the original doll, nearby.

RCMP received a call – a report of a dead body at the park – at about 7:30 p.m.

“We located a blue tarp that appeared to have a body in it, laying face down,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

When the responding officer lifted the tarp to examine the find, he realized the “body” had no lower legs and there were metal joints attached.

Parsons noted the head of the doll did not appear to have been chopped off, rather it seemed to have fallen off when the mannequin was dumped.

The file is an unusual one, said Parsons.

“This is the very first found sex mannequin that I’ve seen,” said Parsons.

“We have seized the items and they are currently being held at the Princeton detachment for 90 days for the owner to come in and collect them.”

Anyone attempting to claim the dolls will need to provide descriptions, he added.

According to Parsons if the mannequins are not returned to their owner after three months they will be destroyed.

He said the dolls are valuable, and likely cost “thousands of dollars.”

False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

