Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre

The afternoon was part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Crafts and music went hand in hand at the Okanagan Science Centre for a fun-filled afternoon.

Get Groovy was organized by the centre as part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival.

Kids had the opportunity to learn how some sounds are made with simple items from their home. They also had the chance to build some of their own instruments.

The centre’s receptionist and marketer Denise Marsh said all of the week’s gallery shows have been tied to this year’s carnival theme, which is Remembering the 60s.

READ MORE: SilverStar carves out fun February

“We chose (Get Groovy) because it fit in with the carnival’s theme. We’re really excited to be taking part in the Vernon Winter Carnival,” she said.

She added the afternoon was good, especially as the children were able to learn more about sound through an interactive process.

“We’re a very hands-on science centre, and that’s the easiest way for kids to learn. It’s really fun and it gets them very excited to learn.”

READ MORE: Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

READ MORE: Okanagan students make ice sculptures in downtown Vernon

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters
Next story
WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Grizzlies goalie KIJHL star for second time

Noah Desouza saved 43 of 44 shots in two games over the weekend

Up to 20 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

Snow will start today

Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Its editor Peter Worden is deciding what to do next

Revelstoke City Council approves $3.8 million signage project

Phase 1 of the project will be $550,000

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Two parking meter vandals arrested in Vernon

Concerned residents’ phone calls enabled quick response to thefts downtown

Galloway: No ‘effing’ beige

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm

Zoning amendment would accommodate 19,000 sq. ft. building

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Most Read