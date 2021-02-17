According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes people using the backcountry should equip themselves with satellite communication devices such as this Garmin inReach.

Families panic before skiers on Frosty Mountain found safe

RCMP recommends all back country users employ satellite devices

Three moms from the Lower Mainland, who each contacted Princeton RCMP last Saturday, Feb.13, to report a person missing, experienced huge sighs of relief when police were eventually able to make contact with the young adults.

According to detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes, the three missing persons – two males and one female ranging in ages from 22 to 28 – were skiing on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park.

When they did not return to their vehicle by 7:16 p.m. the calls started flooding in.

A constable made contact with one member of the party at about 10 p.m.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue had been dispatched and was en-route to Manning when it was determined the missing skiers were safe.

Hughes said the incident highlights the importance of backcountry users equipping themselves with GPS satellite devices. They can be purchased for less than $350.

“That’s a small price to pay,” said Hughes.

He added not only do the devices – which make it possible to communicate in areas without cellular service – provide safety, their use can also save the time and resources of first responders.

Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight
Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook
