Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after seven-month-old Odis was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). (Submitted photo)

Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

Surrey Bylaw Department is now investigating

A North Delta family is grieving after their seven-month-old dog, Odis, was mauled to death at a Surrey park.

Manj, who said he didn’t want his last name used, said his wife, Susan, was with their dog at Kennedy Park, located at 12171 90th Ave., on Monday (June 7) around 11:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

He said she was walking Odis when another woman with “two large dogs” came walking down the same trail from the opposite direction.

“Just before you get to the top there’s a large bush on the right-hand side, and her dogs ended up breaking free from her leash that she had them on and she fell down, and that’s when they attacked our dog,” Manj told the Now-Leader.

“When that was going on, my wife was beside herself. The other lady was trying to get our dog away from them and she was screaming something to the effect of, ‘That’s why I can’t bring you guys here,’ something or whatever my wife recalls them saying.”

Manj said the woman got her dogs back, walked down the pathway toward his wife and then continued onto 90th Avenue, heading eastbound.

“Odis never had a chance. He basically died when those dogs attacked him, like there was no chance he could have been saved. His injuries were just far, far (too) severe.” The family got Odis earlier this year.

homelessphoto

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after a seven-month-old dog was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). Manj provided this photo of the suspect dogs his wife took after the attack. (Submitted photo)

A few other park users heard the commotion, Manj said, and one came over to call 911 while another followed the woman with the dogs into a residential neighbourhood “not too far away from the Kennedy dog park.”

Surrey RCMP and the city’s bylaw department attended. Surrey RCMP said the investigation has been turned over to animal control.

An emailed statement from the city says it’s an “open investigation,” but there is “no additional information to provide at this time.”

Asked what he hopes will be done, Manj said he just worries this kind of incident could happen again.

“We had to lose our dog. But what happens if it’s a child next time? I don’t think these are the types of dogs that are able to be controlled by the owner. I don’t know if there’s any chance of rehabilitation.”

“I’m not saying that to be spiteful or vengeful. Just based on our experience, I think the best thing is for them to be apprehended and maybe put down. Maybe that’s what’s going to keep everybody safe. Nothing’s going to bring closure to our family.”

But he said he’s grateful to the people who came to help Susan.

“If this happens again, we hope someone else finds the courage to be brave enough to help somebody when they need it most.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

dog attack

Previous story
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure
Next story
Horgan hints U.S. border could open this summer, but ‘uncomfortable’ with B.C. vaccine passports

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is launching an online survey for residents of Electoral Areas B, D and F in regards to housing issues. (Black Press Files)
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Survey asks questions about affordability, accountability and accessibility

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada
COLUMN: Conservatives call on Liberals to withdraw internet bill

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison writes about Bill C-10

Revelstoke’s Emjai Deschamps is one of four students in the Columbia Basin to receive the Muth Memorial Scholarship this year. (Contributed)
Revelstoke student receives Muth Memorial Scholarship

The award is administered by the Columbia Basin Trust

Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to include a cap on the number of short term rental licenses available in upcoming proposed bylaw amendments. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke proposing cap on vacation rentals

If approved only 300 licenses would be available

A double rainbow over Revelstoke. (Photo by Tj Balon)
Tell the Revelstoke Review how it’s doing

We want to hear from our readers

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Malindi Elmore. (Malindi Elmore/Instagram)
Kelowna runner goes for the gold at the Olympics, 17 years after her first try

Malindi Elmore will run for Team Canada at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

Three women — Meagan Louis, Carol Laboucan and one who asked to remain anonymous — stood at the top of the Kelowna Law Courts’ steps on June 10, condemning Curtis Sagmoen and violence against women. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 3 women protest Curtis Sagmoen during Kelowna court appearance

‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Most Read