Family heirloom canoe stolen from Penticton home

The vintage canoe named Clipper along with a kayak were taken July 11 from the Skaha area

This canoe that holds sentimental value was stolen along with a kayak from a Skaha home July 11. In this picture at Pigeon Lake, Alta. over 20 years ago is Claire Morales (in the middle) along with her brother and cousin. (Submitted)

A vintage canoe that holds a lot of memories for the Morales family has been stolen from their home near Skaha Lake along with a kayak on July 11.

The canoe, a family heirloom that has the name “Clipper” on the side of it, has been in the family for more than 50 years.

“They may have took the boat but we still have the memories,” said Mary Morales, who remembers going out on Pigeon Lake, Alta. in that canoe as a child and fishing for tadpoles.

“The canoe holds a lot of sentimental value,” said Mary’s daughter Claire Morales, who also has spent many hours in that boat. Despite its age, the canoe is in good condition, she said.

“It must have taken maybe two or three people to steal it in the middle of the night,” said Claire.

The Morales have lived in their Skaha neighbourhood for 25 years and never had very much stolen until now.

“I guess it’s our fault for not chaining everything down,” said Mary.

A light blue Pelican kayak was also stolen that night.

“That kayak was a 20-year-olds prized possession,” said Mary. “She’s been working her butt off in the vineyards and now she doesn’t have her kayak anymore. She’s really upset. She doesn’t have the means to replace it.”

They have reported the thefts to police and have kept an eye out on Facebook Marketplace and Skaha Lake to see if either could be seen but so far there is no sight of the two boats.

“I wouldn’t mind if someone borrowed the boats but just give them back,” said Mary.

If anyone has any information about these items reach out to Claire on Facebook or call Penticton RCMP.

Theft in Penticton has seen a marked increase this summer, said Penticton RCMP.

Brazen crimes has prompted a new group to form called Clean Streets Penticton.

A new group fed up with what they say is brazen, increased crime in Penticton is planning a protest at city hall at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 council meeting.

Jayson Reynen started the Facebook group Clean Streets Penticton in late June along with some other residents who were frustrated with the number of public crimes, including bike theft and a lack of action from the city and the judicial system.

