Family supported following fire

Armstrong home destroyed by fire Friday, friends and family pitch in

Friends and family are rallying around an Armstrong family who escaped a house fire Friday night.

The Munro family lost everything, but managed to get themselves, and their pets out safely before flames ripped through the home.

Armstrong fire fighters were called out to the Highland Park Crescent blaze shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

“The fire was already coming out the living room window and the back deck and carport were fully involved,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

“There’s significant damage that’s for sure.”

Emergency Social Services were called to assist the family, but a plea was also put out for help from a GoFundMe page. In just two days the campaign raised $5,710 – ahead of its $5,000 goal

“We want to thank everyone for their generosity with this Gofundme fundraiser,” said Amy Nielson, organizer. “We’ve reached our goal and Jordan and Sarah are so grateful. At this point we are going to end the donations but please continue to lift up their family in prayer as they navigate the next steps (finding a home, insurance, rebuilding etc). Thank you!!”

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but foul play is being ruled out.

“We don’t see anything that looks suspicious at this time,” said Cummings.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
