Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (File photo)

Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (File photo)

Family taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision east of Sicamous

RCMP sergeant gives thanks to motorists who stopped to provide assistance

  • Jul. 25, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A family of four, including young children, was among those taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

The collision occurred at the Yard Creek Loop Road intersection just before noon on Sunday, July 24. Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said an eastbound car turned left on the highway in front of a westbound minivan. The driver of the van was unable to avoid a collision with the turning car which failed to yield.

“The collision resulted in injuries to the driver of the car and the four occupants of the mini van, which included two small children,” said McNeil.

An air ambulance was used to transport the driver of the car to hospital, while two ambulances transported the family from the mini van. McNeil said injuries sustained were described as non-life threatening.

Eagle Valley Rescue Society volunteers were called to the scene to assist in extracting the driver of the car. McNeil said alcohol and speed were not a factor in the collision.

“I would like to add that the Sicamous RCMP were grateful to the several motorists who stopped to provide assistance to the people involved in the collision prior to first responders arriving on scene,” said McNeil.

Read more: Family of missing B.C. man turns to investigator behind popular podcast to help solve case

Read more: One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambala

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

collisionRCMPSicamous

Previous story
Family of missing B.C. man turns to investigator behind popular podcast to help solve case
Next story
Water taps run dry for some Falkland residents

Just Posted

The B.C. Coroners Service reported 719 sudden deaths during last summer’s heat wave, triple the number that would typically be expected in the province in a week. (Shutterstock)
Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

The photo finish shows Canada taking gold in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon July 15-25, 2022 (World Athletics photo finish)
Kelowna’s Jerome Blake sprints to victory with Team Canada

Dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many people. July and August are sometimes referred to as the dog days of summer, but those who have dogs will appreciate them every day of the year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Baby Pandas