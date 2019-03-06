Fast-talking UBC Okanagan students to compete for $6,000

UBCO graduate students will make the most of their time, by condensing years of research into three-minutes sessions.

The final round of the UBCO’s 3MT final takes place March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna. The eight finalists who have been competing against fellow graduate students in preliminary heats since early February. The most compelling students will share in $6,000 in prize money, and the winner will secure a place in the Western Regional 3MT Competition, according to a UBCO news release.

“Research isn’t something that just happens in a lab or a library, it has real meaning and real impact,” says Dwayne Tannant, dean pro tem of the College of Graduate Studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus. “The 3MT competition is a platform for our graduate students to explain their research and its importance for our campus, our community and the world.”

Developed in Australia by the University of Queensland in 2008, 3MT is a fast-paced and challenging academic competition that enables students to showcase their research to a broad audience. In 2011, UBC was one of the first universities in North America to host a 3MT competition, and today 3MT competitions take place at more than 350 universities around the world, the release said.

The winner of the final round on March 14 will win $3,000 and advance to the Western Regional 3MT Competition taking place in April at the University of Northern British Columbia.

The 3MT competition is open to everyone. Seating is limited, and tickets are available at: ubco-3mt-tickets.eventbrite.com. A reception with participants and UBC staff and researchers will follow the event. More details about 3MT are available at 3MT at UBC Okanagan or by contacting pieter.uni@ubc.ca.

