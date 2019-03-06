Pexels

Fast-talking UBC Okanagan students to compete for $6,000

UBCO’s 3MT final takes place March 15 in Kelowna

UBCO graduate students will make the most of their time, by condensing years of research into three-minutes sessions.

The final round of the UBCO’s 3MT final takes place March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna. The eight finalists who have been competing against fellow graduate students in preliminary heats since early February. The most compelling students will share in $6,000 in prize money, and the winner will secure a place in the Western Regional 3MT Competition, according to a UBCO news release.

“Research isn’t something that just happens in a lab or a library, it has real meaning and real impact,” says Dwayne Tannant, dean pro tem of the College of Graduate Studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus. “The 3MT competition is a platform for our graduate students to explain their research and its importance for our campus, our community and the world.”

READ MORE: UBCO students create co-housing project in Kelowna

Developed in Australia by the University of Queensland in 2008, 3MT is a fast-paced and challenging academic competition that enables students to showcase their research to a broad audience. In 2011, UBC was one of the first universities in North America to host a 3MT competition, and today 3MT competitions take place at more than 350 universities around the world, the release said.

The winner of the final round on March 14 will win $3,000 and advance to the Western Regional 3MT Competition taking place in April at the University of Northern British Columbia.

The 3MT competition is open to everyone. Seating is limited, and tickets are available at: ubco-3mt-tickets.eventbrite.com. A reception with participants and UBC staff and researchers will follow the event. More details about 3MT are available at 3MT at UBC Okanagan or by contacting pieter.uni@ubc.ca.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: Will council hear you?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review As of Feb. 27, Revelstoke’s mayor… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Snow expected

Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

The weekend is expected to see sun throughout the Okanagan valley.

Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu

The Okanagan Chefs Association looks to create a greener future

Jail time for woman who stole from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of stealing from the hospice association sentenced.

Keremeos man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

Many see measure as retaliation for arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Fast-talking UBC Okanagan students to compete for $6,000

UBCO’s 3MT final takes place March 15 in Kelowna

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts

Gerald Butts, Prime Minister’s former principal secretary, testifies to House of Commons justice committee

Chimney fire scares Okanagan homeowner

Fire crews respond and confirm it was a chimney fire

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Most Read