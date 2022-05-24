(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fatal collision involving cyclist on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the crash to be fatal.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward, and contact RCMP at 250-762-3300.

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.

One lane of traffic is now open in each direction.

Original

A crash on Highway 97 is blocking traffic in both directions between Kelowna and Lake Country.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. beside Parkinson Drive, south of the Jammery.

According to those on scene multiple vehicles were involved in the collision. It’s unclear how many were injured and to what extent.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic is currently being diverted.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Breaking Newscar crashcollision

