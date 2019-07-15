UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports one eastbound lane is closed near the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 97.

The lane is closed for 4.2 kilometres between Salmon River Road and Kneller Road.

Drivers should expect up to 20-minute delays.

ORIGINAL: 11:12 p.m.

A man in his 60s is dead after a fatal crash on July 15 east of Falkland.

According to a Falkland RCMP release, the man was the lone occupant of a black pickup truck driving eastbound early on Monday morning, on Highway 97 near Whispering Pines Frontage Road.

Around 5:30 a.m., RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the scene and determined the truck had “failed to negotiate a curve and left the highway.”

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the single vehicle collision.

North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS) and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are appealing for witnesses to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, including any dash camera footage, is asked to contact NOTS in Vernon at 250-260-7132.

READ MORE: Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals
Next story
Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Just Posted

Revelstoke cadet attends general training course

The course took place in Vernon and covers sports, drill, marksmanship and expedition skills

Revelstoke Library hosting National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year

Jennifer Pharr Davis will be doing a public presentation July 20

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon in Revelstoke

Roads and weather for July 15

Rich the Vegan scootering across Canada for animal rights

He scootered through Revelstoke July 12

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 23 degrees

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Truck crashes into power pole causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Stanley Nickason is set to plead guilty on multiple charges

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan

BC Wildfire said a fire north east of Oliver was ignited on Sunday night

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

Most Read