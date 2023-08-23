First responders were called to a fatal crash on Aug. 22 near Anarchist Mountain on Highway 3. The road was closed for several hours while crews were on scene. (Michelle Larose - Facebook)

Fatal crash near Anarchist Mountain on Highway 3

A truck went off the road on Aug. 22 and a small brush fire was started

A fatal crash on Aug. 22, also started a small brush fire near Anarchist Mountain.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. to Highway 3 near Observatory Road.

A semi-truck had left the road and gone over the embankment.

The road was closed for about three hours while the fire department, rescue team and ambulance responded.

With the terrain, a high-angle rope rescue had to be performed to bring the driver up from the crashed truck and back to the highway where BC Emergency Health Services were waiting.

The crash also caused a brush fire, which was extinguished by the fire department.

