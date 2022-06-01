Area where crash occurred.

Area where crash occurred.

Fatal motorbike crash on rural road east of Kamloops

The incident happened near Paul Lake

One person is dead following a fatal collision near Kamloops on Pinantan Pritchard Road.

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP was called to the scene at about 11:50 a.m., June 1, near Ojibway Road after a report that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The road is closed while emergency crews are on scene. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and look for an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed has video, or information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-318-1800 and reference file 2022-18393.

READ MORE: Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKamloops

Previous story
Jail not the answer for mental health calls: Kelowna RCMP
Next story
New dress policy speaks to hateful messaging in North Okangan-Shuswap schools

Just Posted

Skaha Beach in Penticton in August of 2020. (John Arendt - Black Press)
No rain this June means the Okanagan is ‘in trouble’

David Suzuki at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on May 27. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Low-carbon adventure: David Suzuki journeys across Canada in electric vehicle

Traffic is backed up in both directions.
Incident at construction site closes Highway 1 near Golden

(Photo - Twitter)
Morning Start: The world’s oldest cat