COSAR has reported one fatality as a result of a UTV incident

One fatality has been reported on the Spion Kop trails in Lake Country

A fatality has been reported at Spion Kop in Lake Country on July 2.

Emergency services are at the scene.

One person is dead and another injured as a resut of a UTV crash, reports Ed Henczel, COSAR team member.

A helicopter is being used to remove the UTV.

More information to come.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsresearchSearch and Rescue