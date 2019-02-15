Riya Rajkumar, 11, and Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, are seen in this undated police handout photo. An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father and subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday night has been found dead at a home west of Toronto, police said. Peel regional police issued the alert at 11 p.m. Thursday, several hours after 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar failed to return his daughter, Riya, to her mother. (Peel Regional Police)

Father of girl who died after Amber Alert issued arrested: Ontario police

he 41-year-old man was arrested west of Toronto by provincial police

A father who allegedly killed his 11-year-old daughter while the two were supposed to be celebrating the girl’s birthday is in police custody and will soon be facing charges in her death, officers west of Toronto said Friday.

Peel regional police Const. Danny Marttini said Roopesh Rajkumar was en route back to Brampton, Ont., the city where his daughter Riya was found dead late Thursday night.

The 41-year-old man was arrested about 130 kilometres away in Orillia, Ont., by provincial police, but was back in custody of the force handling the investigation into his daughter’s death, Marttini said.

Riya was briefly the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday night, hours after her mother went to police to report that Rajkumar, her former boyfriend, was allegedly making comments indicating his intention to harm both himself and their child, Marttini said.

“She came in already fully concerned saying, ‘this is what he’s saying to me, I’m concerned for the well-being of my daughter, I need some help,’” Marttini said. “Obviously our investigators took action right away.”

Riya, who was out spending time with her father to celebrate her birthday, was found dead at his home shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, Marttini said. Police said Rajkumar was found as a direct result of someone who received the alert.

Marttini said it’s too early to know what charges the father will be facing, but indicated he will officially be accused in Riya’s death.

“Because there is a level of the severity of the case, there’s obviously the potential for first-degree (murder), second-degree or manslaughter,” Marttini said in a telephone interview. “That conversation has to happen between our homicide bureau and the Crown attorney … That is the spectrum of charges we’re looking at.”

Marttini said Rajkumar will likely be formally charged within the next 24 hours.

Part of the block Rajkumar’s home was on was corodoned off by police on Friday morning. Officers were seen moving in and out of the home while several police vehicles were parked nearby.

Marttini said police began investigating after Riya’s mother sounded the alarm when her daughter did not return home from her planned birthday festivities on time.

The girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis, police said, but was dropped off at a gas station in nearby Mississauga, Ont., at about 3 p.m. so her father could take her out for her birthday.

Shawn Jeffords , The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students sue to open Yale fraternities to women
Next story
B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Just Posted

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Tim Palmer column

Editor-Revelstoke Review, I’m curious how Tim Palmer seems to have some status… Continue reading

Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer

Penticton players are attending Scott Niedermayer’s sweater retirement ceremony

‘The whole door was gone’ witness recounts alleged kidnapping at Kelowna apartment

Patricia Sawadsky looked outside to see numerous police vehicles surrounding her apartment

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Helping one person provides ripple effect many years later

Most Read