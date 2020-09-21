‘Fed bears are dead bears’ Okanagan residents warned

Several bears spotted near Okanagan Rail Trail, and getting into garbage

Several bears spotted in the area have prompted a bear aware warning to residents.

Fish in Wood Lake and nearby creeks and ripening fruit in the orchards are drawing bears into the valley as they bulk up for winter, bringing them into local neighbourhoods.

“Wow, what beautiful creatures share the community with us human folk,” the district of Lake Country said. “Please be bear aware as you enjoy the Okanagan Rail Trail along the east side of Wood Lake between Winfield and Oyama.”

There have also been issues of people leaving their garbage out and bears getting into it.

“A fed bear is a dead bear,” resident Cheryl Mazey said on a Facebook post. “Please remember to keep garbage inside until pickup day.”

Along with keeping bears safe, Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail remind users to stay safe.

“If possible travel in a group and make some noise so any bears are aware of your presence,” the group said. “Bears fishing for food may not hear you over the noise of the water. If you see a bear, give it plenty of space and stay well away from it.

“Whenever possible avoid encounters with bears as they can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or their cubs. Bears also have excellent senses of smell and hearing and better sight than you might believe. Unless otherwise designated, dog owners are reminded their pets must be leashed and kept on trails at all times in order to avoid any potentially serious wildlife encounter.”

READ MORE: Bears hike rail trail near Vernon

READ MORE: Bird feeders attracting bears in Okanagan

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Several bears have been spotted in Lake Country, including here on the Okanagan Rail Trail Friday, Sept. 18. (Okanagan Images Photography)

Previous story
Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Just Posted

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society hires in-house counsellor

Free sessions available for men and women in the community

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

COVID-19 minimizes Okanagan Regional Library budget increase

Library adapts to pandemic fiscal disruptions

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

‘Fed bears are dead bears’ Okanagan residents warned

Several bears spotted near Okanagan Rail Trail, and getting into garbage

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Squabble over mask policy at LUSH in Kelowna mall

The woman filmed the encounter at LUSH Cosmetics, where wearing a mask in-store is company policy

Cops For Kids ride wraps in Okanagan

No pomp, no circumstance for end of milestone 20th anniversary fundraising bicycle trip

Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Ex-Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett is also separately facing seven charges of breach of trust

Most Read