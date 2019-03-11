Federal agriculture minister in Okanagan for B.C. farmers, tree fruit industry announcements

Announcements will be in Vernon at 10:30 Monday and 2:30 in Kelowna

Newly appointed federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to stop in Vernon and Kelowna on Monday on her first tour as minister. (Morning Star file photo)

Canada’s new federal agriculture and agri-food minister will be in Vernon and Kelowna today.

In Vernon, Marie-Claude Bibeau will make an announcement in support of B.C. farmers at 10:30 a.m. at a Commonage Road property, said Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada media relations specialist Cameron Newbigging.

Following that announcement, Bibeau will stop in Kelowna at 2:30 p.m. for an announcement in support of the province’s tree fruit industry at the BC Tree Fruit Market, 826 Vaughan Avenue. A meeting with BC business is set for 3:10 p.m. at Sutherland S.A. Produce Inc. in Kelowna.

Related: Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

Related: Federal minister to visit Okanagan

According to newswire.ca, Bibeau announced the tour Friday, saying she’ll meet with farmers, processors and industry leaders, as well as participate in local agricultural events to highlight strategic federal agricultural investments and programs and how they will help to build an even stronger and more innovative sector for Canada.

“I am thrilled to be kicking off my first agricultural tour in Western Canada in my new role as federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food,” said Bibeau. “This will be an opportunity for me to meet with our world-class farmers and processors, as well as their representatives on the ground. The future of the agriculture sector is full of new possibilities and our government is committed to contribute to its growth.”

Bibeau will travel to Calgary Tuesday then cap off the trip in Winnipeg.

One week ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a small cabinet shuffle which saw former Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay moved to veteran affairs, and Minister Bibeau moved from international development to agriculture and agri-food.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.