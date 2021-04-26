Workers prepare to greet passengers at the COVID-19 testing centre in the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Workers prepare to greet passengers at the COVID-19 testing centre in the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Federal Court judge dismisses bid to halt hotel quarantines

Justice Centre said the feds will have ‘to account for the incarceration of Canadians without due process’

A group of air travellers has lost a Federal Court bid for an interim injunction to prohibit hotel quarantines for returning passengers.

Justice William Pentney said in a written ruling that the three-day stay in federally designated facilities does not put Canadians’ security at significant risk.

The mandatory quarantine — part of a two-week self-isolation regime for travellers flying back from abroad — came into effect on Feb. 22 following federal measures announced the previous month amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a coronavirus test upon arrival and can cost up to $2,000.

It has faced some backlash from opposition MPs, civil liberties groups and health experts for either coming too late, encroaching on individual freedoms or not going far enough.

However, the judge said the risk that travellers will unwittingly carry COVID-19 variants over the border even after testing negative before flight departure means the measures should stand until a final ruling comes down.

“I do not doubt that the applicants, and other travellers, may be vexed and inconvenienced by the requirement to pay to stay at a hotel while they wait for the results of their COVID-19 test. However, I do not accept that doing so exposes these travellers to any significant security risk,” Pentney wrote in the ruling released Friday.

The broader case against the hotel stays, organized by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, is slated to continue in Federal Court with a three-day hearing starting June 1.

Justice Centre spokesman Jay Cameron said the federal government will have “to account for the incarceration of Canadians without due process.”

“The forced isolation of Canadians in federal facilities, even though they are asymptomatic and have already tested negative for COVID, is an unwarranted, arbitrary and unjustified detention that is a shameful blight on the nation,” he said in an email.

Multiple G20 countries have arguably stricter quarantine measures. Australia, the United Kingdom, China and Japan mandate hotel quarantines ranging from 10 days to three weeks for some or most arrivals.

The preliminary ruling did not examine the applicants’ core claims under sections 7 and 9 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protect Canadians’ right to life, liberty and security and their right not to be arbitrarily detained, respectively. These will come under the microscope after a full hearing in five weeks, the judge said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on Monday called for tighter travel restrictions rather than “half measures” by the Liberal government.

He said Canada should consider an immediate ban on all international flights, particularly COVID-19 hot spots, and implement rapid testing at airports and land-border crossings to keep out more transmissible strains of the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada has among the strictest travel and border rules across the globe, including the 14-day self-isolation and a ban on travel into the country by most non-residents.

On Thursday, the federal government announced a 30-day ban on all direct flights from India and Pakistan as case numbers spike at home and more contagious strains including the B.1.6.1.7 variant ravage the subcontinent.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town
Next story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13

Just Posted

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

Occupants escaped safely

Josh White is a columnist for the Revelstoke Review. (Submitted)
Column: Returning to the greens

Josh White’s new found love of golf rivals his love of good food

Dominion Sawmills office building on Victoria Road in 1911. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1103)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 22

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

(Unsplash)
Funding for improved anti-racism programming comes to Thompson-Okanagan

A $35,000 grant has been provided to the region for the province’s new Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property at a Kelowna home on Friday, April 23. (Contributed)
Mounties seize drugs, replica guns, alleged stolen property from Kelowna home

Four people were arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant on a Highway 97 home last Friday

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nomianted for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

(Pexels photo)
Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Residents in shelters across B.C. get phone plans from Rogers help them escape abuse

Most Read