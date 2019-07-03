Federal funding for Highway 1 four-laning east of Revelstoke

The federal government has announced a new highway upgrade project for the Trans Canada east of Revelstoke from Jumping Creek to Jack MacDonald Snow Shed.

The 2.6 km of highway will be expanded from two lanes to four lanes with a median barrier for added safety.

The project, located approximately 40 km east of Revelstoke, will also include retaining walls and new culverts.

The federal government will be contributing almost $46 million to the project.

READ MORE: Contract awarded for Highway 1 four-laning project near Revelstoke

It was one of six highway upgrade projects announced July 3 by Bernadette Jordan, minister of Rural Economic Development.

The other projects include:

four-laning of Highway 1 near Tappen, which is north of Salmon Arm, including replacing the Tappen Overhead Bridge

four-laning of Highway 1 at Selkirk Mountain in Golden

intersection and corridor upgrades to Highway 93 and 95 from Golden to Fort Steele

intersection improvements at the Alaska Highway and Swanson Lumber Rd near Fort St. John

construction of passing lane on Highway 3 in the Village of Jaffray

“Once complete, these projects will significantly reduce congestion and increase driver safety along some of British Columbia’s key trade corridors,” said a news release from the ministry of Rural Economic Development.

READ MORE: Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

In total the federal government is contributing $185 million to these projects through the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component for National and Regional Projects.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.