File photo: Federal funding helps women in South Okanagan. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

The federal government announced $2.13 million in funding Wednesday for a South Okanagan Women in Need Society initiative.

The safe exiting from the sex trade (SAFEXST) program provides assistance to women who want to get out of the sex trade through individualized programming. It also helps them overcome barriers with dignity and self-determination in a respectful environment.

Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna-Lake Country MP, said the government is committed to community-led programs that reduce harm and crime in the Okanagan Valley.

READ MORE: Feature Friday: Life in the sex trade

“We are proud to support programming like the one provided by the South Okanagan Women in Need Society that empowers at-risk individuals to make positive and healthy decisions by giving them access to support and opportunities to exit the sex trade they wouldn’t otherwise have. I am confident it will make a meaningful difference,” Fuhr said in a press release.

READ MORE: John describes encounters with teen prostitute

SAFEXST is a five-year project that began in 2017. It will reach up to 200 participants of all ages.

Debbie Scarborough, SOWINS executive director, said the funding will provide much-needed low-barrier supports to a very vulnerable but resilient demographic.

“We believe that the harm reduction approach we are taking has allowed us to connect with people where they’re at. The mobile outreach van provides services to the entire South Okanagan, delivering harm reduction materials, overdose prevention education, and other basic necessities,” she said in the release.

“The centre is a resource for women who are engaged in or at risk of relying on sex work as a means of survival, and we are dedicated to supporting women toward safety and positive social and health outcomes. We are proud to be a resource for health promotion and harm reduction in our South Okanagan communities, and will always strive to improve accessibility and reduce barriers.”

The $2.13 million investment was provided under the Crime Prevention Action Fund, which supports projects for at-risk children and youth, as well as high-risk offenders.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grand
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
A Kelowna woman who’s more than her rap sheet
Next story
Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Just Posted

From the MLA: Caribou recovery regrets and regression

Doug Clovechok MLA Columbia River-Revelstoke Last week, the residents of Revelstoke had… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: clearing

High 12 degrees

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Revelstoke volunteers needed for Patient Voices Network

There will be an information session next week

BC Timber Sales in Arrow Lakes passes audit

An audit of BC Timber Sales and timber sale licence holders in… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

2 ambulances are on scene

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Man caught with sawed-off shotgun in Salmon Arm enters guilty plea

A Feb. 2018 traffic stop led to the initial arrest of 34-year-old Wayne Blood

New restaurant on The Rise in Okanagan

Multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar

A Kelowna woman who’s more than her rap sheet

Victimized by systems suppose to help, a woman tries to fix her life

Plugged in: Kelowna teen thriving with professional eSports U.S. team

Russel Van Dulken turned his love and skills of gaming into a career

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Most Read