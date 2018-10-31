Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

The federal government has announced the creation of new ocean sanctuaries and chinook salmon enhancements, directing an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the government is looking at creating new areas of critical habitat off the west coast of Vancouver Island for southern resident killer whales.

Wilkinson says the protected areas of Swiftsure, in the Juan de Fuca Strait between Vancouver Island and Washington state, and Le Perouse Banks off Tofino, will be areas where the whales can spend significant time undisturbed.

The minister says the government will be able to prohibit a range of activities in these areas including shipping.

The new measures are part of a previously announced $167.4-million whales initiative aimed at improving prey availability and reducing disturbance to the whales.

Southern resident killer whales were listed as endangered in 2003, and only 74 of them remain in the wild.

Related: Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

Related: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multiple fatalities’ in Toronto-area crash that sparked tanker fire: police
Next story
Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

Just Posted

Trick-or-treaters flock to the Regent Hotel in Revelstoke

The event runs from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end near Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

The history of Halloween in Revelstoke

Halloween is widely celebrated in Revelstoke now, by both adults and children,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Most Read