Federal Liberals announce Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

Tim Krupa will be on the ballot for the Liberals in the next federal election

Tim Krupa will be the federal Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country in the upcoming federal election. (Contributed/RealWire)

A UBC Okanagan graduate is seeking to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in the next federal election.

Tim Krupa was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country on Wednesday, July 28. That brings the total number of candidates in the riding to two: Conservative MP Tracy Gray will be seeking re-election in the next federal election.

A UBC Okanagan grad, Krupa received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 2013. He also received a Master of Public Policy and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Oxford in 2019. He currently works for CPP Investments as an associate. Previously, he was a research associate at Harvard University and worked for the Prime Minister’s office from 2014 to 2017.

