Tim Krupa will be the federal Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country in the upcoming federal election. (Contributed/RealWire)

Tim Krupa will be the federal Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country in the upcoming federal election. (Contributed/RealWire)

Federal Liberals announce Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

Tim Krupa will be on the ballot for the Liberals in the next federal election

A UBC Okanagan graduate is seeking to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in the next federal election.

Tim Krupa was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country on Wednesday, July 28. That brings the total number of candidates in the riding to two: Conservative MP Tracy Gray will be seeking re-election in the next federal election.

A UBC Okanagan grad, Krupa received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 2013. He also received a Master of Public Policy and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Oxford in 2019. He currently works for CPP Investments as an associate. Previously, he was a research associate at Harvard University and worked for the Prime Minister’s office from 2014 to 2017.

READ MORE: Liberals look to fall for movement on having free tampons, pads in federal workplaces

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionKelownaLake CountryLiberalsOkanagan

Previous story
Kelowna man arrested for allegedly assaulting person and police
Next story
Increased activity at fire burning east of Mabel Lake

Just Posted

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire is over 6,500 hectares and growing. (BC Wildfire Service Twitter)
More burned in 2021 wildfires so far than all of last year

Pulse Boot Lab has been purchased by OvareVentures. (Contributed-OvareGroup)
Revelstoke’s Pulse Boot Lab sold to OvareVentures

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Three Valley Lake fire now estimated to be 309 hectares

Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. (BC Wildfire) The Nk’Mip fire near Oliver and Osoyoos resulted in more than 600 evacuation orders. (BC Wildfire)
EDITORIAL: Coping with the destruction from wildfires