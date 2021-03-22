Paramedics take away a person from Revera Westside Long Term Care Home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Paramedics take away a person from Revera Westside Long Term Care Home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal NDP calls on government to eliminate for-profit long-term care

Studies have found that for-profit nursing homes were more likely to experience more widespread outbreaks

The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care.

The NDP is tabling a motion today that calls on the government to transition existing for-profit homes into not-for-profit operations by 2030.

It also urges the government to work with the provinces and territories to halt the licensing of any new for-profit homes.

The motion is non-binding on the minority Liberal government and is set to be debated today, with a vote expected Tuesday.

The NDP unveiled its proposal for the long-term care sector earlier this year, presenting it as a potential election promise as parties ramp up their preparations ahead of a possible campaign.

At the time, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said an NDP government would bring together provincial and territorial leaders, experts and workers to set national standards for nursing homes, which would then be tied to $5 billion in federal funding.

“Let’s be clear, nobody should be profiting off the neglect of our loved ones,” Singh said in a statement issued ahead of the motion’s tabling.

The motion also includes a call to immediately turn Revera — a company that runs more than 500 seniors’ homes in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom — from a for-profit chain owned by a Crown pension fund into a publicly managed entity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he respects provincial authority when it comes to long-term care, and supports the sector through billions of dollars in additional funding allocated to the provinces during the COVID-19 crisis.

Multiple recent studies have found that for-profit nursing homes were more likely to experience more widespread virus outbreaks, as well as more deaths.

During the first wave of the pandemic, more than 80 per cent of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.

In Ontario, where the second wave has proven even deadlier than the first in nursing homes, an independent commission has been convened to examine the virus’s impact on the sector. The commission is slated to deliver its final report at the end of April.

More than a quarter of the country’s long-term care homes are for-profit, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

READ MORE: NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusndpSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton’s Starbucks closes for COVID-19 case
Next story
Recent Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Xena Szkotak passed through Revelstoke on March 19. She spent the next day resting, but left the day after. “Walking is addicting,” she said. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Woman walking 8,000 km across Canada passes through Revelstoke

Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW

Columbia Basin Trust has announced $1 million in funding for technology upgrades for non-profits. (File photo)
CBT funds to address technology gaps for Revelstoke non-profits

The trust allocated $1 million to 178 organization across the region

One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST) has helped hundreds of businesses in the Kootenays impacted by COVID-19 get help with digital transformation. (KAST photo)
Kootenay Association for Science and Technology looks back on year of helping businesses

One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and… Continue reading

Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. The sisters worked for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives and the Revelstoke Railway Museum as student interns from September 2020 to March 2021. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Museum & Archives weathers the COVID storm

Attendance dropped but grant assistance allowed for continued operations

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures under investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Most Read