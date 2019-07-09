The federal government has committed $25 million in funding to Avalanche Canada, which will used for avalanche safety training and awareness in provinces across the country. (Photo by Jen Coulter)

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

The federal government has followed through on a $25 million promise to support Avalanche Canada that was previously unveiled in the fall budget update last November.

The funding was formalized on Monday during an event at Grouse Mountain near Vancouver, as Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, committed the government’s contribution for a one-time endowment to Avalanche Canada.

”Living in coastal B.C. so close to nature, and so close to the mountains is undoubtedly an incredible privilege,” said Wilkinson. “But, we know that Vancouverites, and Canadians across the country need access to the right information, training and protections, to safely enjoy everything that our amazing natural environment has to offer. Avalanche Canada is leading this charge not only here in B.C. but across the country, and I am so proud that our government is directly supporting their critical work.”

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

Wilkinson made the announcement on behalf of Ralph Goodale, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

The funding will help Avalanche Canada expand the size and scope of safety programs to currently underserved areas such as northern B.C., Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Yukon, according to a press release.

“Avalanche Canada is very grateful for this new funding from the federal government, which will allow us to bring our programs and services to all Canadians who recreate in mountainous terrain, no matter where they are in the country,” said Gilles Valade, the executive director of Avalanche Canada.

“As one of the world’s leading alpine nations, Canada deserves to have a truly national public avalanche safety organization.”

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada says winter is not over in the high alpine

Avalanche Canada was incorporated in 2004 with support from the federal government, with a mission to minimize avalanche risks through development and delivery of public avalanche safety education and warning systems.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna
Next story
Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

Just Posted

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Barbara Maye’s Tectonic Perspectives is a series of soapstone carvings

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

Sunny with chance of showers in afternoon

Immigration Canada’s new program will help foreign workers in Revelstoke

Local lawyer says workplace abuse happens more than we think

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Thief robs South Okanagan burger restaurant with key, steals safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Most Read