A woman with a mask on walks across View Street in Victoria. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

The federal government is providing some clarity around docked Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments.

On June 18, Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) started issuing letters by email to people who applied for CERB through Service Canada. When people first applied, they received two payments – one for $2,000 and then another payment following their initial report.

RELATED: CERB payments docked to account for April advance

The $2,000 payment was an advance of four weeks of the CERB, which “was issued to get money into the pockets of Canadians as quickly as possible,” said Megan Fulton, spokesperson for ESDC, in an email.

RELATED: UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Because of this advance, starting on the week of June 8, people who received the full $8,000 initial CERB entitlement will not receive a regular CERB payment.

According to Fulton, people collecting CERB will receive money again at the beginning of July in support of the extension of CERB by an additional eight weeks, so long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

 

