Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Ottawa is expanding the small business loan program for COVID-affected companies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (May 19).

The Canada Emergency Business Account will now accept applications from sole proprietorships and businesses that pay family members through dividends or employ contractors.

Trudeau said the expanded criteria would apply to everyone from hair salons that rent out chairs to stylists to gym owners who employ contracted changes.

The CEBA program give qualifying businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 loans of up to $40,000. The loans are interest-free and can be partially forgiven.

To qualify under the new criteria, applicants with payroll lower than $20,000 need:

  • a business operating account at a participating financial institution
  • a Canada Revenue Agency business number, and to have filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return
  • eligible non-deferrable expenses between $40,000 and $1.5 million. Eligible non-deferrable expenses could include costs such as rent, property taxes, utilities, and insurance.

Trudeau said his government is looking at expanding the program to business owners who use their personal bank accounts or have yet to file a tax return because they new.

In a statement, Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns said while this announcement was welcome, it could be too little too late for many small businesses. The NDP MP also called for Trudeau to release more details on the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program, which was announced last month. The federal government said the program could be operational by mid-May.

READ MORE: Retail tenants hopeful over federal relief plan, but landlords reluctant to join

READ MORE: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

BC bats don’t spread COVID-19 says Kootenay Bat Project

Misinformation can lead to problems for bats, project says

Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Revelstoke Review and Do Some Good to win money

Stoke FM looking for new board of directors

The Revelstoke not-for-profit radio station is hosting a virtual AGM June 1

‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: Revelstoke owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Local residents said the owls have nested in nearby woods for decades

Revelstoke chef’s cooking meals for distribution through Community Connections

The new program is funded through Community Food Centres Canada

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Spider-Man spotted watching over Vernon

Superhero spotted in promo shot for local YouTube show

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Lake Country ArtWalk cancelled due to COVID-19

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

WATCH: Shuswap pet rescue society creates happy ending for five feral felines

Volunteer group could use food, donations for its work helping vulnerable cats and dogs

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death

Following pandemic delay, the Crown is exploring new dates for the trial and a voir dire has been scheduled for June

Most Read