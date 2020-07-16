Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau cottage in Ottawa, on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal, provincial and territorial governments have reached a deal on billions of dollars in transfers to continue reopening economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the federal government will contribute $19 billion to the effort.

The money is to help the lower-tier governments with needs such as funding child care, bailing out cities whose expenses have soared and revenues plunged, increasing contact-tracing capacity, and buying personal protective equipment.

The pandemic is a health crisis, but Trudeau says it has a deep economic dimension.

He says workers can’t work if their children don’t have safe care, and many can’t get to their jobs if they don’t have access to safe transit systems.

That means funding needed services better so they don’t have to rely on crowding many people into small spaces for their finances to make sense.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

READ MORE: B.C. announces funding to support post-secondary students with disabilities

READ MORE: Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teacher, soldier and emergency planner fondly remember by Shuswap residents
Next story
Racist act sparks Summerland family to raise funds for unity display

Just Posted

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

UPDATE: Hotel approved for Revelstoke highway corridor

The building will feature 56 rooms

Petition asks Revelstoke to study sewage hookup in Arrow Heights

A new development could provide opportunities for a new sewer line to surrounding homes

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Teacher, soldier and emergency planner fondly remember by Shuswap residents

Kilby climbed the ranks in the Canadian Forces before coordinating wildfire evacuation in Salmon Arm

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Elderly Princeton man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

Sentencing expected in the fall

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues with online meetings

Larger venue needed before public can be included in-person at board meetings

Family is key to 60 years of marriage for Okanagan couple

Syd and Emily Smith were married July 16, 1960, at the young ages of 18 and 19

Most Read