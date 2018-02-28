(The Canadian Press)

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

With one eye on ultranationalist movements appearing around the world, the Liberal government boosted funding in this week’s federal budget to address issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home.

The new funding, which flows in three main directions, is also meant to mark the 30th anniversary of Canada’s multiculturalism policy becoming law.

An expansion of multiculturalism programming has been allocated $23 million over two years, which will include the formation of a new approach to a national anti-racism strategy.

Black Canadian communities are seeing issues specific to them addressed with $19 million over five years.

Those funds are also linked to an announcement by the prime minister earlier this month that Canada will endorse the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent.

Statistics Canada is also receiving $6.7 million over five years to give Statistics Canada the ability to better analyze and collect data on diversity, gender and inclusion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Just Posted

Kamloops Storm forces game 5 after win at home

Revelstoke Grizzlies looking for a win a the Forum to advance to the second round

Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

BC & Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s award nominations include photography and general excellence categories

Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

Feb. 28 Editorial Cartoon

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Most Read