Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Feds waiving normal EI rules for British Columbians left jobless by extreme flooding

Qualtrough says Ottawa will be there to support British Columbians through this crisis

Federal employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says British Columbians displaced or left jobless due to extreme flooding should immediately apply for employment insurance benefits — even if they wouldn’t normally be eligible.

Qualtrough says the federal government is waiving the requirement for applicants to show a record of employment, recognizing that it may be difficult for many to obtain the proper documentation under current circumstances.

She says the government is also looking at the fact that many people left without jobs due to flooding and landslides may already have exhausted their EI entitlements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says people should apply anyway and the federal government “will figure this out” for them one way or another,” adding Ottawa will be there to support British Columbians through this crisis.

Defence Minister Anita Anand says 500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground or on their way to British Columbia already and thousands more are ready to go if needed.

The two ministers were speaking at a news conference in Ottawa to provide an update on the federal government’s various efforts to support the province’s residents.

