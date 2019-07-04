Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi speaks about the government’s plan for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 3, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Feds won’t rush into Trans Mountain sale to Indigenous groups: minister

Amarjeet Sohi says pipeline sale needs consultation and will likely take years

Canada’s natural resources minister says the government is willing to consider bids from Indigenous groups for a stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline.

But Amarjeet Sohi also says Ottawa wouldn’t jump at the first offer on the table.

“We have seen from Indigenous communities that they are interested in having an equity … in this project,” Sohi said Thursday at a business luncheon in Calgary.

“It is a very important conversation to have because Indigenous communities should be benefiting from economic resource development. This will be an opportunity for us to work with them and explore that option.”

An Indigenous-led group called Project Reconciliation has announced it could be ready as early as next week to make a $6.9-billion bid for majority ownership of the pipeline.

The group says almost 340 Indigenous communities across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan could choose to share ownership in an expanded pipeline shipping crude oil from the Alberta oilsands to the west coast and from there to overseas markets.

Sohi said the government is a long way from beginning to look at serious offers for the pipeline. It plans to hold discussions in Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton and Kamloops, B.C., later this month with Indigenous groups.

“We want to make sure there’s a capacity for all Indigenous communities to engage on this,” Sohi said after the luncheon.

“This is a project that’s going to take a couple of years to complete and conversations will continue to proceed.”

Sohi also said he expects there will be another court challenge of the government’s approval last month of Trans Mountain for a second time.

The proposal to twin an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., was first approved by cabinet in 2016, but resistance to it by the B.C. government, environmentalists and some Indigenous groups grew.

The federal government purchased the existing line last year from Texas-based Kinder Morgan for $4.5 billion when the company threatened to walk away because of the uncertainty.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later
Next story
Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Just Posted

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

Jackson Hollow playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest Friday

Another of the many bands playing every evening all summer in Grizzly Plaza

10 mm of rain expected in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions for July 4

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Birthdays, aging and careers

There was a birthday last week, and there is another this week… Continue reading

Special viewing of The Amazing Race Canada on July 9

CTV’s show came to Revelstoke and now we can watch the episode!

Renegade Riot revved for Okanagan

Motorcycle rally rolls into Cherryville for third annual event

Three central Okanagan educators up for Premier’s award

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Most Read