Fees and fines jump for dog control

Fees and fines are going up for dog control in Salmon Arm, to match those of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

On Feb. 11, Salmon Arm council appointed a new Animal Control Officer and gave three readings to bylaws changing the fees and fines.

The new officer is Robert Cline, a member of Commissionaires BC, who has Level 1 Bylaw Enforcement Officer certification and four years’ experience.

“He is working with city staff and local stakeholders to settle into his new role and will be actively educating the public and patrolling area parks and neighbourhoods as part of his regular duties,” states a report from Erin Jackson, the city’s director of corporate services.

Related: 2013 – Dangerous dog bylaw coming to North Shuswap

The city and the CSRD recently secured the services of Commissionaires BC to provide animal control services within city boundaries, dog control services in Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) and the Ranchero area of Electoral Area D as well as dangerous dog control in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap.)

Related: Possible disruption to regional district dog control services

In Salmon Arm, changes to fines and fees are as follows:

• The fine for ‘no dog licence’ will double from $50 to $100 and the fine for ‘failure to remove excrement’ will jump from $25 to $100.

“Creating this consistency will assist the new Animal Control Officer, who is splitting his time between the City and CSRD, as well as decrease the amount that the City is required to subsidize this service,” stated Jackson’s report, adding that the increases might act as a deterrent for dog owners who choose not to licence, clean up after or contain their pets.

As the Commissionaires do not operate animal shelter facilities, the City of Enderby’s animal shelter facility will be used to house and care for impounded dogs.

• Impoundment fees for the first impoundment in the current year will go from $25 to $50; the second impoundment will go from $75 to $100 and the third and subsequent impoundment in the year will jump from $100 to $150. Maintenance fees – per day or part day – will go from $9.35 to $20.

Enderby will be charging the city $15 per day or part day. The city’s report notes the $20 fee will cover the costs of all animals retrieved by their owners and contribute to the $1,500 the city will pay annually to use Enderby’s facility.

Commissionaires BC is a non-profit organization which has become a well-established provider of bylaw enforcement and dog control services in the area,state the city and CSRD in a joint news release.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter